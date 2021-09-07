Man arrested for cheating suspended govt. servants

Accused claimed to be influential enough to have them reinstated, in exchange for money

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended a 48-year-old man for allegedly cheating government servants who were suspended from duty, claiming to be influential enough to have them reinstated in exchange for money.

According to the police, the accused Bangaru Suresh Kumar Chary, who operates using the aliases Nageswar Rao and Kumar, is a resident of Gowrishankar Colony in Banjara Hills and a milk seller by profession. He allegedly claims to be an officer working at the Telangana Secretariat, specifically from the General Administration Department, or the Vigilance Department. He then contacts his victims and tells them to transfer sums of money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) such as Google Pay, or PhonePe.

Police said that they had received a complaint on September 3. The complainant stated that the accused had called him, impersonated as GAD official, and instructed him to send him a list of officers who are to be reinstated. Once this was sent, those on the list received phone calls directing them to transfer funds through UPI. Police said that his victims are primarily those who have been trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau. He has been arrested nine times for allegedly committing similar offences.