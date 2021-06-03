Man arrested for cheating banks by impersonating police officer

hyderabad

03 June 2021 20:55 IST

He had banks unfreeze accounts used in instant loan app case

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Thursday apprehended a person for allegedly trying to make operational bank accounts which were frozen in connection with the instant loan app case.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by a regional manager of the ICICI Bank in Gachibowli who stated that a person impersonating a policeman tried to make operational bank accounts which were frozen.

Police said tha the bank account was in the name of Hainzz Enterprises Pvt Ltd. After the development, bank staff checked the status of the account and found out that it was operational again and approximately ₹ 90 lakh was transferred to a bank account in the name of one Anand Jannu, a resident of Begumpet.

Branches of ICICI bank in Alipore, Kolkata and also in Haryana received notices from a person claiming to be a circle inspector of the Cyber Crime Police, seeking the unfreezing of the bank accounts.

Anand Jannu was arrested and is being remanded in judicial custody.

Basing on this complaint a case under Section 66 D IT Act and Sec 419, 420, 468, and 471 IPC was registered. An investigation is underway.