Man arrested for cheating a woman

He contacted the victim through a matrimonial site

A youngster from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad for cheating a woman whom he met on a matrimonial website.

In October last, a woman from Tarnaka told police that she met one Rajiv Mallin from the United Kingdom through Bharat Matrimony. He expressed his willingness to marry the victim, and also told her that he wanted to settle down in Bengaluru, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

When they got close, he informed the woman that he sent a parcel to India from the UK. Later, she got calls from Delhi Customs, GST office etc to pay ₹ 10.69 lakh as custom charges, GST, Anti-Terror fund,Income Tax etc, he said.

“She transferred the money into a bank account only to realise that she was cheated,” the officer said.

The arrested accused, identified as 21-year-old Mohd Hasim alias Pappu, contacted women after taking their details from the matrimonial sites.

“He introduces himself as a person working in the UK and cheats them” Mr. Mohanty said.