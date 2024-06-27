GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for attempting carjacking at RGIA in Shamshabad

When the duo could not start the car, they tried to call their actions a ‘prank’

Published - June 27, 2024 04:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a man who attempted to drive away a car in the airport premises with the help of an accomplice. Najeebullah Khan alias Zahed, 22, a driver was arrested by the police following a complaint by Boddu Raj Kumar, 24, who is also a driver.  

On the afternoon of June 23, Raj Kumar dropped off his passengers at RGI Airport in Shamshabad. Najeebullah and his accomplice Mohammed Abdul Majid came in another car, approached the complainant and threatened him to hand over the car keys. Meanwhile, the complainant called his owner. When the duo could not start the car, they tried to call their actions a ‘prank’, the official explained. The police seized a knife and a car.  

Najeebullah was also earlier booked under the charges of house trespass and attempt to murder by the Balapur police of the Rachakonda Commissionerate. Efforts are underway to nab Abdul Majid.  

