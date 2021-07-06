Hyderabad

Man apprehended for fabricating documents to grab property

The CCS on Tuesday apprehended a man for allegedly forging documents with the intention of grabbing a house in Hussaini Alam.

Police identified the accused as Mir Sultan Ali (44), a resident of Petla Burj, who works as an RTA broker.

The accused allegedly colluded with other persons and fabricated an agreement of sale and cash receipts, as well as signatures of the complainant in the case. He then filed an original suit at the City Civil Court, and obtained an ex parte order to allegedly grab the property, which police said is worth ₹ 1 crore.


