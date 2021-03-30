Man apprehended for cheating investors

HYDERABAD

30 March 2021 21:08 IST

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station apprehended a person for allegedly cheating investors.

Police identified the accused as Shaik Mahmood (38). He runs a marriage bureau which has 15 branches. Based on a complaint which police received in June 2020, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Telangana Protection of Depositors and Financial Establishments Act, 1999 was booked against Mahmood and four others.

According to the police, the accused ‘induced’ the complainant and 60 others to invest in his business, assuring them high profits for 11 months. After the end of this period, he allegedly promised to return over ₹ 2.28 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused and produced him in a local court.