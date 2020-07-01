Hyderabad

Man accused of murdering sisters, wife ‘hangs’ self

The 25-year-old man accused of killing two of his sisters was found hanging at his house in Salala area on Wednesday.

Ahmed bin Salam Baismail on Monday had allegedly hacked to death Zakira Begum (45) and Raziya Begum (35) over a property dispute. He then allegedly went to the resident of his third sister Noor Begum and attacked her and her husband Omer Ba Hasan.

Chandrayagutta police confirmed that the accused had hanged himself. He had allegedly killed his wife last January and was out on bail.

