Man accused of abducting son

17 April 2021 21:53 IST

A woman from MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar accused her husband of abducting their two-month-old child.

Shahana Begum told Rajendranagar police that on Thursday night her husband Syed Hyder Ali abducted their son and took him to his first wife’s house. Police said that Begum and Ali had frequent altercations.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to rescue the boy and nab Ali.

