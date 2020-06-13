Mamidyala oustees allege violation of LA Act

Has the district administration violated Section 38 of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013 (LA Act-2013) in providing rehabilitation and resettlement? That is the question being raised by land oustees belonging to submerging villages.

Section 38 of LA Act-2013 states: “Power to take possession of land to be acquired: (1) The Collector shall take possession of land after ensuring that full payment of compensation as well as rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements are paid or tendered to the entitled persons within a period of three months for the compensation and a period of six months for the monetary part of rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements listed.”

It further says, “In the Second Schedule commencing from the date of the award made under section 30: Provided that the components of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Package in the Second and Third Schedules that relate to infrastructural entitlements shall be provided within a period of eighteen months from the date of the award: Provided further that in case of acquisition of land for irrigation or hydel project, being a public purpose, the rehabilitation and resettlement shall be completed six months prior to submergence of the lands acquired. (2) The Collector shall be responsible for ensuring that the rehabilitation and resettlement process is completed in all its aspects before displacing the affected families.”

Rain woes

Some oustees from Mamidyala, who challenged the district administration over implementation of LA Act-2017 (Telangana Amendement), were forcibly evicted on the midnight of April 30 and shifted to one-room houses constructed at Tunkibollaram. Rain water entered their houses following unseasonal showers, leaving them helpless.

“We were thrown here without mercy on April 30. The authorities violated Section 38 of LA Act-2013. Our houses are surrounded by rain water here,” P. Srinivas, an oustee from Mamidyala told The Hindu.