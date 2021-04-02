Mamata Banerjee has done little for Muslims: Owaisi

Murshidabad residents have been grappling with arsenic-related diseases, says the parliamentarian

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing little for Muslims of the State, and accused her of hobnobbing with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party after the riots in Gujarat in 2002. In a series of tweets, Mr Owaisi said, “Apart from saying "BJP aajayega", what exactly have you done for Bengal's Muslims? 15% of Bengal's Muslims are outside formal education (3rd highest after UP & Bihar) 80% live on less than ₹5000 38.3% in rural Bengal earn ₹2500 More than 3/4 Muslims have no land.”

He tweeted that Murshidabad’s residents had been grappling with arsenic-related diseases, and sought to know if they had forfeited ‘the right to clean drinking water because Madam CM @MamataOfficial has more important games to play? You compared proud Indian Muslims to cows to be milked’. “While she was hobnobbing with RSS-BJP in 2003, we were opposing it even then. She became Minister, CM, etc since then but what did we get?” he stated.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian also said that the West Bengal CM voted against a motion in Parliament to condemn the Gujarat pogrom.

“Did she sell off Gujarat’s victims for a price, for free or ministerial position?” he asked.

“Only criminal gangs divide up territories between themselves & attack each other when someone enters. Since I'm not part of this criminal syndicate, it's natural that @MamataOfficial is rattled. You can't buy people who have no Gotra. You can't scare people who know no fear,” he tweeted.

Reacting to her allegations on him ‘collaborating’ with the BJP, Mr Owaisi tweeted, “Will we continue voting for old BJP allies in exchange for indignity & humiliation? Not if this Hyderabadi Muslim has anything to say about it. So I'm going to question @MamataOfficial for doing nothing for Muslims apart from creating fear. We fear & have hope from Allah only.”