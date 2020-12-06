Mallannasagar oustee dies of heart attack

Relatives mourning the death of Gaddamidi Sattaiah at Vemulaghat on Sunday.

SIDDIPET

06 December 2020 22:37 IST

‘He did not get compensation due to a cheque error’

Gaddamidi Sattaiah was 63 years old. He was suffering from fever late on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he died of a heart attack. He was a resident of Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal, which will get submerged under the Mallannasagar project.

A man of his age dying of a heart problem in a village was nothing new, but in the case of Sattaiah, several other factors were responsible, according to his family members.

On April 11 this year, Sattaiah married off his second daughter and had to borrow money for that. He had hoped to repay the debts from the money he was about to receive after selling his house to the government for the construction of Mallannasagar. But, that did not happen.

Sattaiah was issued a post dated cheque in May, 2019, of ₹11,23,611 with June 17, as the issuing date and signed by the then Collector, Krishna Bhaskar.

However, his name was mentioned as Gaddamidi Satha Goud instead of Gaddamidi Sattaiah. Hence, he could not encash the cheque. On June 4, the cheque was submitted to the authorities concerned and they had informed that the original cheque was received for correction in the name.

Since then, Sattaiah and his family members kept making rounds of the government office for the correction in name but in vain. They had even submitted a memorandum in Praja Vaani but there was no response.

“Our village in-charge, Bejjanki Tahsildar, had taken the cheque back for correction of name and issued an acknowledgement on June 4, 2019. Even after six months, we were not issued the new cheque. I am an old man and my son is disabled. I have moved around your office several times and no one has responded. Had the correction been made then itself, I could have invested it at some place. As the money was not paid to me, the agreement signed by me stands null and void. Hence, I request you to hand over my house documents back,” said Sattaiah in the memorandum submitted on January 6, 2020. But, till date there was no response.

“I am disabled and my father is aged. Our repeated efforts to get the name corrected failed. In addition, performing the marriage of my second sister has increased the pressure on the family. This has led to his heart attack,” his son G. Swamy told The Hindu.

Officials did not respond when contacted.