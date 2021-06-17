Malla Reddy University to offer 70 new courses

Malla Reddy University Hyderabad (MRUH) will offer 70 new courses from this year covering a wide variety of industry domains and some novel courses like Public Policy in governance at both graduate and post graduate level.

MRUH Chancellor D.N. Reddy said at a press conference here that the university after the successful completion of the first year has decided to introduce new courses aiming at instilling job skills and enhancing skills in new era of education. Applications are open now for the courses in engineering, sciences, agriculture, para-medical, BBA, MBA and public policy.

Mr. D.N. Reddy said the university has also decided to offer free education to students who lose their parents due to COVID-19 in the pandemic.

Vice Chancellor VSK Reddyexplained the courses offered by the private university and its opportunities in terms of employment and higher education in India and abroad. He said the university is offering several scholarships to merit and economically and socially disadvantaged students.

MRUH secretary Ch. Mahender Reddy and university director Ch. Shalini Reddy explained on the infrastructure created to provide quality education, and also new courses in specialised fields like Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Banking and Taxation, Agri Business Management among others. Director of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences Ch. Bhadra Reddy and another director Ch. Preethi Reddy also spoke.