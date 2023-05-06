Malkapur bids adieu to army jawan killed in J&K chopper crash

May 06, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The mortal remains of army jawan (technician) Pabballa Anil, who was killed in a chopper crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Malkapur village in Boinpalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

People from different walks of life took part in the funeral procession and paid glowing tributes to the departed jawan during his last journey.

Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ rent the air as scores of people and the grieving family members of the deceased bid him a final farewell amid a sombre atmosphere.

Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Choppadandi MLA S Ravishankar, Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti and Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan were among those who paid their last respects.