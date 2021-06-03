Malkajgiri DCP harsh, inhuman: Seethakka

Hyderabad

03 June 2021 22:56 IST

Congress MLA from Mulugu Seethakka has come down heavily on the behaviour of Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita Murthy alleging that she was harsh on people going to Hyderabad for health emergencies during the lockdown.

Citing her own experience on Thursday, the MLA said her relatives were going to Hyderabad to donate blood to her mother, who was in a critical condition in a hospital in Hyderabad. They had obtained the necessary pass from the Mulugu Collectorate and were stopped under Rachakonda police commissionerate limits and despite pleas for emergency health issues, the vehicle was not permitted.

The officer had humiliated them and also used the word ‘rubbish’ to their pleas and also levied a fine, the MLA said, adding that she tried to speak to the DCP on a video call to explain the situation but the officer was arrogant and did not budge.

“If this is how an MLA is treated by police one can understand how they are terrorising common people,” the MLA said in a video. Ms. Seethakka said such ‘inhuman and arrogant’ behaviour of the police officers would endanger the lives of people in health emergencies. She said only after the DCP left the place did another police officer understand the gravity of the situation watching the video call recording of the MLA’s mother on ventilator and permitted the vehicle.