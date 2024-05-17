ADVERTISEMENT

Malkajgiri Corporator Shravan Kumar booked for spreading fake news about rigging

Published - May 17, 2024 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crimes Police of Hyderabad booked Malkajgiri BJP Corporator Shravan Kumar and others for sharing an old video of a Bangla news channel and spreading fake news linking it to a polling booth in Bahadurpura on polling day. 

The Hyderabad city police debunked the claim by posting a tweet on X on May 15 stating that “A circulating video purportedly depicting rigging at a polling station in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad is OLD Video & unrelated to current Lok Sabha Elections 2024,Its Originating from a YouTube channel,TV9 Bangla, on February 27, 2022. Posting fake videos make you liable to legal action.”

Following a complaint, the cyber crimes police detained and booked Corporator Shravan Kumar and his followers for sharing the fake video online. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

