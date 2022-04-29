Male nursing orderly suspended for being drunk in OT

A Class IV employee of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam was suspended on charges of attending duty at the OT in an inebriated condition.

The District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS), Bhadradri Kothagudem, on Friday issued orders suspending Lal Khan, a Male Nursing Orderly (MNO), sources said.

Taking a serious note of the incident that reportedly occurred a few days ago, the hospital authorities launched a thorough probe into the allegations of his ‘misconduct’ while performing his designated duty of taking care of patients and assisting doctors in the operation theatre.