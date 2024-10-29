GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Male giraffe ‘Tsunami Basant’ passes away at Hyderabad Zoo

Published - October 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A male giraffe named Tsunami Basant passed away at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Monday at 11.30 p.m due to age-related complications. Basant, was approximately 20 years old, had been battling arthritis in his rear legs for the past two years. His treatment was being supervised by Dr. M.A. Hakeem, Deputy Director (Veterinary) at the zoo.

With Basant’s passing, the Nehru Zoological Park is now home to only one male giraffe, Sunny, who remains in the care of the zoo’s team.

Basant was born in the year of tsunami in 2004 at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi, which inspired his name. In 2009, he was transferred to Hyderabad as part of an animal exchange programme between zoos. Following Basant’s death, a post-mortem was conducted with the assistance of veterinary experts from the Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI), Veterinary College in Rajendranagar, and CCMB LaCONES to determine the exact cause of death. Samples have been sent to VBRI for further examination, a release said.

The zoo staff, led by Director and Curator Sunil S. Hiremath paid tribute to Basant, gathering at his enclosure to offer floral tributes and observe a moment of silence. “Basant was one of the zoo’s most cherished animals, often captivating visitors with his gentle walk. His loss marks the departure of a significant member of our zoo family,” he said.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST

