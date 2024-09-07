GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayalam actor Vinayakan booked for 'rude behaviour' at Hyderabad airport

He was booked under city police act for rude behaviour at Hyderabad airport gate

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Vinayakan. File photo

Vinayakan. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was on Saturday (September 7, 2024) booked under the city police act by the RGI Airport police here following a complaint that he behaved rudely with the gate staff at the aerodrome here.

Mr. Vinayakan, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, would be let off after questioning, police said.

The actor, who was flying from Kochi to Goa via Hyderabad, allegedly argued and spoke rudely with the gate staff of an airline on Saturday (September 7, 2024) evening, after which he was handed over to the CISF.

He was taken into custody following a complaint by the CISF, police added.

Mr. Vinayakan has acted in Malayalam films like "Kammatipaadam" and "Thottappan", showcasing his versatility as a character actor.

Hailing from Kochi, he was widely appreciated for his role as a villain in the Rajinikanth-starrer movie 'Jailer'.

Published - September 07, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Hyderabad / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.