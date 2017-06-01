Making priesthood accessible to all

Matham Basavalinga, hailing from Kargenelli in Karnataka, has learnt Rudra Namakam and Chamakam, that are recited while offering abhishekam to Lord Siva.

The 15-year-old belongs to the Lingayat community, but has been staying at Dattagiri Maharaj Vydica Pathashala at Bardipur in Sangareddy district. He has completed his Pravesha and is currently learning Vara.

This is one of the few Vydica Patahashalas in the State that offer Vydic learning to all sections of the society, irrespective of caste. Basavalinga is one of the 60 students who have been pursuing the profession of Pourohityam, usually practised by Brahmins.

The classes commence in the early hours and continue till afternoon. During the four-year course, they are taught Pravesh, Vara, Pravara Archana and Pourohitya Shodhasha Samskara Vidya. The students are also involved in performing rituals and homas along with the seniors in the ashram so that they can get acquainted with the practices and traditions that are followed in offering prayers and pujas.

Once the course is completed, the students are accommodated in temples. They can also practise their profession to make extra income.

“Now I can recite Rudra Namakam and Chamakam while offering abhishekam at any Siva temple,” said Basavalinga.

Admission into the school has started and the test will be held on June 4, according to Siddeshwara Swamiji of the ashram. A child must have completed studies up to grade 5 to be eligible for admission.