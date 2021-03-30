Making it easier to inch back

Help in accessing work enables women to make political, cultural choices, say NGOs

The initiative to help women who have recovered from mental illness get monthly pension from the government has been hailed by members of voluntary organisations that work for the welfare of women and those suffering from mental health problems.

They offered a few suggestions for availing the pension without hassles, and to integrate the women into society so that they can make political and cultural choices.

Ratnaboli Ray, founder of Anjali-Mental Health Rights Organization in Kolkata, said filling out forms, travelling and dealing with multiple offices can become overwhelming and even difficult for the women who have recovered from mental illness, especially in the absence of any support.

Stating how the process of availing pension is operationalised, she said customised supporting mechanisms have to be provided to access the benefits.

“Access can be help with transport, language or even help with filling up the forms. It is very important because many of them feel overwhelmed seeing the forms and need to understand the language. These are practical problems,” Ms Ray said.

She also suggested that the government should take up the responsibility of making provisions to help out the women in such circumstances.

Co-founder of The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, Vandana Gopikumar said that people with disabilities in India are mainly confined to the dregs of society — the poorest in society. And the women in this context are even poorer. They experience income insecurity and are usually found working in the unorganised sector. Stating that the correlation between poverty and mental illness, poverty and distress has been established, Ms Vandana said people with mental health issues are by far poorer. Considering this, out of wage pensions is a positive feature.

She suggested support in accessing work which ensures participation of women in society. Participation helps brings a sense of agency, and the ability to exercise choice in cultural, social and political decisions, she said, adding that social mixing also helps in self-reliance.

Further, she pointed out that access to general health facilities for people with mental illness have to be made easier. Most people with mental illness have co-morbidities, and health services provided by the government are few and far between, she added.