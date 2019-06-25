Making homesick girls feel at home

Almost everyone experiences homesickness at some point of their life and this is especially true of girl students who stay away from home for pursuing studies.

Those who have joined Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) in class VI are no exception as they feel the pangs of homesickness soon after leaving their home.

To make them feel at home, the Girl Child Development Officer (GCDO), J. Anuradha, has initiated a programme christened Naa Chitti Chellelu - Naa Manchi Akka that translates into ‘My sweet little sister and my good elder sister’ at all the KGBVs.

As part of the programme, each senior girl student studying in class X would adopt a new entrant and guide her in day-to-day life at the hostel. They help the newcomers with studies, how to maintain hygiene, games and other mundane activities. The senior students even sleep with them in the initial days to drive away their fear of being alone in a new place.

“It’s surprising that the senior students have donned the role of mothers in dealing with the new entrants,” says Ms. Anuradha. “It’s heartwarming to see senior girls caring for the junior students in such a way,” she adds.

The concept for introduced at the schools just a week ago, but it has received overwhelming response from both the senior and junior girls. “We implemented the programme at all the 12 KGBVs in the district. The junior girls have started feeling at home and that’s what we aim to do year after year,” she states.

Ms. Anuradha also says that the junior girls have been asked to help their seniors during study hours, who would be writing the board exams this year.