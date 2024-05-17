Maker of rubber products, Deesawala, setting up two more units in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad-based rubber products maker, Deesawala Rubber Industries, is setting up two more manufacturing units, taking the number of its facilities in and around the city to five.

The company, whose three existing units are in Balanagar, has set up the fourth facility, spanning 40,000 sq ft, in Kallakal, Medchal, near here. While the new unit has got into commercial production, the company has acquired an adjacent unit, also around 40,000 square feet, for establishing the 5th facility or as an extension of the 4th, executive director Murtaza Deesawala said on Thursday.

The products manufactured by the company range from elastomeric bearing pads for road and bridge projects, rubber speed breakers for real estate, pipe gaskets for ductile iron, UPVC, and concrete pipe manufacturers, rubber extrusion profiles for automobile, aviation, and industrial use, expansion joints for infrastructure applications, rail pads for railway track projects, and silicon products for the pharmaceutical industry, Deesawala Rubber Industries said in a release.

The company, whose 5th unit is expected to become operational next year, has invested ₹40 crore on the expansion programme. On the additional capacity that will get added, Mr. Deesawala said the existing capacity of about 7 tonnes/day will touch 25 tonnes per day once the 4th plant begins operating at full capacity.

Co-founder and MD Huned Deesawala, in the release, said the emphasis on infrastructure development in the country provided growth opportunities for the company, especially the Government of India’s Har Ghar Nal Mission that will require the laying of a massive network of water pipelines.

“Our gaskets that are used as pipe seals are crucial for successful execution of the project,” he said.

