Make youngsters part of QC movement: KTR

‘We should compete globally with our products and services’

Chairman Emeritus A. Sham Mohan (left) Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao and chairman Quality Circle Forum of India, Hyderabad Chapter, Ch. Balakrishna Rao at the QCFI meet in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday underscored the significance of making youngsters part of the Quality Circle movement.

Catch them young, the Minister said inaugurating the 36th annual convention of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), a non-profit organisation working to empower the grassroot-level employees in organizations across the country. ‘Integrated Quality concepts — The Gateway To Global Leadership’ is the theme of the convention.

Mr. Rama Rao highlighted the need to have a single-minded focus on development of the country with a futuristic outlook. Noting that scale and a global approach were important, he said: “we should compete globally with our products and services...”

QCFI in a release said Minister for Roads and Buildings, Housing Development and Assembly Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, addressing the inaugural session, listed various initiatives of Telangana government, including tapped water supply to villages, making the State power surplus and bringing an additional thousands of acres under irrigation.

Chairman of QCFI Balakrishna Rao said the Forum is trying for a paradigm shift in work culture. More than 170 QC teams of grassroot-level employees will be presenting their improvement projects during the two day programme. Awards will be presented at the valedictory ceremony. NMDC, BHEL, Thermopads, Thermo Cables, HAL, Usha International, The Ramco Cements, TSRTC, BEL, My Home Industries and RenewSys were awarded for the promotion of quality concepts in their respective organisations, QCFI said.