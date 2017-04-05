Make use of opportunities, weaker sections told

The Government has been establishing several residential schools for the SC/STs, minorities and the BCs and was spending close to ₹1 lakh on each student and this opportunity should be made use of by the weaker sections, said Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, R.S. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday.

Participating in the 110 birth anniversary celebrations of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram at the SC Welfare Department office, Dr. Kumar reiterated that education was the only route to success and development.

Glowing tributes were paid to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 110th birth anniversary. Governor E.S.L.Naraimhan at a function in Raj Bhavan paid floral tributes while all the political parties held separate programmes at the respective offices to mark the occasion. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP State chief K. Laxman, former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao, MLC N. Ramachander Rao, GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy paid floral tributes.