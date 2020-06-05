Make the earth more greener: Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad

05 June 2020 20:43 IST

TRS Member of Parliament plants a sapling

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar planted a sapling in Shamirpet in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

He said this was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to celebrate the day planting more trees for making the planet green. Mr. Santosh had taken up the planing of trees seriously launching the Green India Challenge concept that saw huge response from across the world including the chief ministers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, film and sports personalities.

He said crores of saplings were planted as a part of the challenge and said the Green India Challenge would associate with any programme promoting environment and greenery. Medchal Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Vivek Goud and Subash Reddy and MLCs Naveen Rao and Shambipur Raju participated.

