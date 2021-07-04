Make Siddipet garbage free, says Harish Rao

There should be setback in housing construction, says Minister

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the people as well as officials to cooperate in transforming Siddipet as garbage free. He also directed the officials to see that houses are constructed with five-foot setback space so that there is some lung space available as many constructions are occupying roads.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi programme on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes were taken up to keep the villages and towns clean and neat so that there should not be any place for seasonal and communicable diseases.

“We can arrest diseases like dengue, chikengunia, malaria by keeping the city clean. We can put underground drainage for proper use by segregating dry, wet and harmful garbage at source. Public cooperation is a requirement to keep the city clean,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that about 1,650 tonnes of garbage is being generated every day in the district headquarters. He said that as part of ‘Wealth from waste’ programme gas will be generated from waste with an investment of ₹ 4.5 crore shortly.

Former municipal chairman K. Rajanarsu, Commissioner Ramanachary and others have participated in the programme.