Make optimal use of infra: CS

24 April 2021 23:01 IST

₹20 cr. sanctioned for arranging 20K beds in govt. hospitals

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials concerned to utilise the healthcare infrastructure and human resources judiciously and optimally for the effective management of COVID situation and also to ensure that every deserving patient gets right and timely treatment.

In a video conference held with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, DM&HOs, District Hospital/Area Hospital Superintendents and other officials from BRKR Bhavan, the makeshift Secretariat, here on Saturday he discussed the steps to be taken to control Covid-19 spread. He highlighted the need to synergise the efforts of all departments to combat the pandemic.

The Chief Secretary asked the Health Department officials to have a triage, a facility of sorting patients as in an emergency room according to the urgency of their need for care, in every hospital to effectively provide treatment based on the patients’ condition. He told them to make optimum use of Corona Care Centres (CCC) and patients with mild symptoms could be treated at these centres. “No patient should be denied treatment when he/she is brought to a hospital”, Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

He told the District Collectors to hold brief teleconference twice a day with DM&HOs, hospital Superintendents, RMOs and other officials concerned to assess the situation and strengthen the services.

Secretaries S.A.M. Rizvi, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary Ronald Rose, Commissioners D.S. Lokesh Kumar and M. Raghunandan Rao, Director (Drug Control) Preeti Meena, Director (Public Health) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, and Director (Medical Education) K. Ramesh Reddy participated.