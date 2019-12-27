Make mobile fish outlets multi-purpose ones: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has asked the officials of the Fisheries department to prepare guidelines for selection of beneficiaries for the proposed mobile fish outlets to be deployed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The Minister wanted the mobile outlets to be designed in such a way that they could be utilised to sell live fish in the morning while different recipes made from fish could be sold in the evenings. The department had proposed to deploy at least one mobile fish outlet in all the 150 wards of the GHMC with an estimated ₹18 crore so that people could get quality fish and food products at their doorstep.

Fisheries commissioner C. Suvarna presented a model of the mobile outlet to the Minister on the occasion. Mr. Srinivas Yadav favoured the mobile outlets to be designed as multi-purpose ones comprising a refrigerator, an ice box, fish cutting table, stove for cooking and other amenities. The mobile outlets would be introduced once the designs were completed and approved, he said.