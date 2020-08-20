Make in TS meeting from Aug. 27

A two-day Make in Telangana virtual conference and a 90-day exhibition being organised by the State govt. in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will get begin on Aug. 27.

With “Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post Covid World” as the theme, the event will serve as a platform for investors to explore investment opportunities and forge new partnerships.

A release from the CII said the event aims to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the State, products and services of the industries from Telangana. The event is to help build new partnerships, collaborations and explore national and international investment through high level networking and structured B2B and B2G meetings.

Top executives of leading Indian firms as well as CEOs of firms from across the world on the opportunities and challenges in various sectors, including Information Technlogy, pharmacy, textiles, EVs (electric vehicles), food processing, aerospace and defence, retail and infrastructure will be addressing the conference.

Some of the focused areas of the virtual exhibition, which will be on till November 24, are Life Sciences, IT and Electronics, aerospace and defence, food processing, automobile, textiles and apparel, chemical, renewable energy, mineral-based industries, logistics, start-ups and emerging technologies as well as real estate and infrastructure.

Many stakeholders across several sectors from India and abroad are expected to attend the virtual conference and exhibition, the release said.

To attend the conference and exhibition, one can write to cii.hyderabad@cii.in or register on: https://www.ciidigitalevents.

in/Login.aspx?EventId=