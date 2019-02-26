‘Make healthcare affordable, accessible’

BioAsia 2019, the 16th in the annual series focused on life sciences sector, began here on Monday with Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan calling for making healthcare affordable and accessible.

“How do we disrupt the current state of affordability, accountability, accessibility [and] societal responsibility” in healthcare has to be addressed, he said inaugurating the event whose theme is ‘Disrupt the Disruption’.

Counting them as the biggest challenges, the Governor said an important aspect was also to ensure “how exactly healthcare people [are made] accountable for their activities. [There is a] need for a code of ethics in this industry… because you are playing with human lives,” he added.

Granny’s remedies

Underscoring the need to make healthcare affordable, he said it was also time to go back to grandma’s remedies for various small ailments.

On the issue of accessibility, the Governor said healthcare should reach more people in rural areas.

Turning to Don Cleveland from the Ludwig Cancer Research of the University of California who was presented the Genome Valley Excellence Award earlier, the Governor said the rising incidence of cancer was a cause of concern.

That and the issue of newer viruses that are not responding to antibiotics were areas that research needed to focus.

In an appeal to the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Narasimhan said: “Can you make the names written on the medicines a little readable for senior citizens like us? It is impossible to read, you require all sorts of equipment to read,” he said, pointing out how the name on a strip is difficult to read once a tablet is taken out. “We need to ensure that table is readable...,” he said.

Life Sciences Grid

Addressing the gathering, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan announced the setting up of Telangana Life Sciences Grid.

“Through this, we intend to create a network of all the stakeholders in the State. The government intends to deliver its extensive support to every individual in life science sector in every aspect ranging from capital, infrastructure, government approvals, improving skills and expanding connects,” he said.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative to enable life sciences sector to achieve its $100 billion dollar potential in accelerated mode. Over the course of next six months “we will form focused working groups and prepare a detailed strategy for the Telangana life sciences grid”, he said.

Environmental clearance

Listing out various projects, he said the State government has secured environmental clearance for the Pharma City and the cluster will be launched in the coming months.

There has been significant progress in the establishment of the country’s first scale-up manufacturing facility for Biotech start-up’s producing pre-clinical and clinical biological materials. B-Hub will be operational in about 12 months and become a showcase facility for life sciences in the entire country.