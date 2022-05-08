Make every occasion memorable by donating blood: Sajjanar

TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar called upon people to donate blood and save lives. “As it would be rare to find people who have not travelled by RTC buses, there should not be a single person who hasn’t donated blood at least once in their lifetime,” he said.

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, Mr. Sajjanar along with newly-wed couple Rama Swamy and Anusha donated blood at the marriage hall at Parigi on Sunday. Appreciating the initiative, the senior IPS officer said that organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of their ‘big day’ was commendable and asked people to make every occasion special by donating blood.

Citing a recent study by the Genome Foundation and Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Mr. Sajjanar said that four districts – Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam – in Telangana are specifically at high risk of life altering genetic disease Beta -Thalassemia (BTM).

The corporation would be conducting blood donation camps shortly across the State to help thalassemia patients. “TSRTC is integral to the hopes and aspirations of the community in which it serves and takes pride in alleviating the concern through timely interventions. We stand as a symbol of high values in society,” he added.