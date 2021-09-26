Hyderabad

Make Bharat Bandh a success: Congress

Congress has sought the support of people in making Bharat Bandh a success to send a strong message to the State and Central governments.

In a statement here, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, working president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior vice president Mallu Ravi said the bandh called by the Congress and opposition parties at the national level was to move the governments that had become immune to people’s issues.

Mr. Revanth Reddy would participate in the bandh at Uppal bus depot and working presidents, DCC presidents, constituency incharges and other functionaries of the party were asked to participate in the bandh at their designated places.

As part of the protest programmes against both governments, all memoranda would be presented to District Collectors while there would be a rasta roko covering 400 km from Adilabad to Aswaraopet on the podu lands issue.


