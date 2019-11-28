‘Make BC leader the TPCC president’

Backward Class leaders of the Telangana Congress have demanded that the party high command make a member from the BC community the next president of the TPCC.

At a meeting held at a private hotel here on Thursday, the leaders said it was the only way to revive the Congress in Telangana as the ruling party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were wooing the BCs with several schemes and promises.

The meeting attended by former TPCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanmantha Rao; AICC OBC department vice-president Vinay Kumar; AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju; former MLAs Anil and Srisailam Goud and others argued that there was a need to empower the BCs to strengthen the Congress in the State.

Mr. Dasoju Sravan later told press persons that several resolutions were passed during the meeting and these include appointing a BC leader as TPCC president and adequate representation for BC leaders in the PCC and AICC.

Mr. Sravan said BCs should be given tickets in proportionate to their population in the forthcoming municipal elections as they constitute nearly 52% of the total population in Telangana and their support is crucial to strengthen the Congress party in Telangana. The creamy layer among BCs should also be removed.

He said the meeting discussed how the BJP and TRS were trying to polarise BCs and the need for the Congress party to empower the BC leaders within the party.

The meeting also passed a resolution opposing privatisation of RTC.