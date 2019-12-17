Make all arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi: Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience to devotees who visit Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in the old city during the Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 6.

The Minister who reviewed the arrangements that were being made for Vaikunta Ekadasi with senior officials on Tuesday wanted them to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival time and said they could erect additional transformers if necessary towards this end. Elaborate security arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras at vantage points, deployment of adequate police personnel and arrangements for regulating the anticipated huge traffic flow should be made before January 1.

The Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board should arrange supply of water to the visiting devout while the police should erect barricades to regulate the visiting devotees, he said.