Majority Dengue cases from repeat localities

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 20:21 IST

60% cases from same localities over last two years, notes GHMC survey

A majority of the Dengue fever cases in the city are being reported from the same localities over the last two years.

GHMC’s Entomology survey has revealed that 60 % of the Dengue cases this year have been repeated from the same areas that had reported high number of infections during the 2019 outbreak.

Most cases are from various colonies of three zones, namely Secunderabad, Khairatabad and Serilingampally.

Officials surmise that one of the reasons might be the presence of tertiary level health care centres in these localities.

“Dengue infected patients from across the State and even other states visit the tertiary heath care facilities in the city, and when they are exposed to mosquitoes, the same carry the virus to other localities nearby,” Chief Entomologist of GHMC A.Rambabu said.

This year, so far, over 500 infections of Dengue have been reported from across the city, including confirmed and unconfirmed cases.

Results from NS1 antigen diagnostic test which are considered conclusive by private hospitals, are in fact not definitive.

ELISA test alone gives accurate results, and it is available only at five labs in the city — in Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Fever Hospital, and IPM. Samples are collected from Basthi Dawakhanas too, and sent to these labs.

“For vector control operations though, we are taking NS1 results too into account, and carrying out the anti larval operations in all the locations where cases are reported. Even one reported case makes the locality high risk,” Mr.Rambabu said.

The number of cases has fallen drastically after the heavy rains recently and the subsequent onset of winter, he said.

For effective operations, basic unit for the anti larval, and mosquito eradication operations has been shifted from division to colony, Mr.Rambabu said.

“We have identified 721 colonies in the city where Dengue cases have been reported since 2019, and are spraying them twice a day,” he said.

Each colony is assigned to an entomology field assistant, whose responsibility it is to work in association with the local resident welfare association to identify the Dengue mosquito breeding hotspots such as vacant houses and construction sites, in order to carry out the operations, he said.