Major reshuffle of IAS officers in State

In a major shake-up in the bureaucracy, the State government on Tuesday transferred over two dozen IAS officers, including four district Collectors.

The orders issued by the Chief Secretary on Tuesday night saw several senior IAS officers being shifted and given new postings. They include: Rajeshwar Tiwari, Special CS (HM&FW) named as Special CS Revenue and R&S consequent to the transfer of B.R. Meena.

A. Shanti Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM and CEO, Industry Chasing Cell, is posted as Principal Secretary (HM&FW). She will continue as Principal Secretary to CM and CEO, Industry Chasing Cell.

Another notable shift was that of Arvind Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, as Principal Secretary MA&UD.

G. Asok Kumar, Principal Secretary BC Welfare is the new Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner R.V. Chandravadan has been moved as Commissioner (Revenue) Disaster Management.

Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Revenue, will hold additional charge as Excise Commissioner.

Anita Rajendra, Secretary Home, is the new BC Welfare Commissioner.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Finance, will be Secretary, AH DD& F department.

Christina Z.Chongthu, MD, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Tribal Welfare Commissioner while Syed Omar Jaleel, Secretary Minorities Welfare, has been transferred and posted as Vikarabad Collector.

Four Collectors - Devasena (Jangaon), A. Murali (Jayashankar Bhupalpalli), Bharati Hollikeri (Medak) and Preeti Meena (Mahabubabad) have been transferred.

Devasena will move to Peddapalli as Collector while Mr. Murali is the Director, State Archives. Bharati Hollikeri will be the Additional Commissioner, GHMC, while Preeti Meena is the new Director, AIDS Control Society.

Director, Public Health, Vakati Karuna, is transferred and posted as Director, Land Administration.

Other transfers with their new place of postings are as follows: K. Ilambarthi (Secretary, State Information Commission), Jyothi Buddha Prakash (Secretary, SC Development Department), M. Champalal (Joint Secretary, Home Sainik Welfare), Killu Shiva Kumar Naidu (Secretary, State Planning Board), M.R.M. Rao (Nizamabad Collector), Khartade Kalicharan Sudamrao (Secretary, Telangana Bhavan).

Sikta Patnaik and Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, both 2014 batch IAS officers ,have been posted as Additional Commissioner, GHMC.

Navin Mittal, MA & UD Secretary has been shifted to Collegiate Education and Technical Education relieving A Vani Prasad, FAC.

The Government also posted new Sub-Collectors. They are: Anurag Jayanthi (Bodhan), Gowtham Potru (Metpally), Pamela Satpathy (Bhadrachalam) and Rahul Raj P.S (Bellampally).

Official sources said that an exercise was on for some time and has been effected today. Transfer of Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally Collectors came as a surprise.