Major reorganisation of Hyderabad City Police network announced 

May 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday announced a major reorganisation of city police administration after a gap of 35 years which comprises the creation of two new zones, 11 sub-divisions, 11 law and order police stations, 11 traffic police stations and five women police stations.

The growing population in Hyderabad, rise in vehicle numbers, and the need for Mega City Policing Plan, was the criteria to reorganise the Hyderabad City Police commissionerate, Mr.Anand said at a media conference.

The present reorganisation is a major exercise after 1987, when the population was about 25 lakh, followed by a partial reorganisation in 2002. Even after the State bifurcation, and later, the creation of the new districts, the City Police’s organisation remained the same.

Mr.Anand, explaining the process behind the mega exercise, said a reorganisation committee comprising several senior officers worked on the proposals for six months.

It was observed that “the tripled population, burden of work due to law & order issues, festivals, bandobusts, special events, VIP movement, urbanisation, traffic problems, and new road and building infrastructure” necessitated creation of new zones, divisions and police stations.

The exercise was not easy, and several challenges were the jurisdiction of roads, nalas, bus stations, and population dynamics, posing unequal distribution of work for some police stations, he said.

According to the new Hyderabad City Police map now, the jurisdiction will include seven zones (South East and South West being the addition), 28 divisions and 71 police stations. The Traffic Wing is reorganised into 31 police stations.

The women safety wing also has seven women police stations, located one in each zone, in addition to the SHE teams and the Bharosa centres.

With the overhaul in the organisation, the new specialised units with enhanced staff are Central Crime Station (DD& SIT) with 213 more officers, Cyber Crimes with 148 officers, SHE teams with 77 officers, additional task force units, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Secretariat Security, Zonal police control rooms, Social media and IT Cell, Traffic Administration unit, and H-Narcotics Enforcement Wing.