Major rejig in Health dept.: Superintendents of govt. hospitals transferred

In a major reshuffle within the Health Department, superintendents of most government hospitals in Hyderabad have been transferred. These transfers are part of the general transfers being implemented by the department.

Minister of Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha announced earlier this month that approximately 40% of the State’s health workforce would be transferred.

According to a senior Health official, Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, is now the Superintendent of Government Medical College, Yadadri Bhongir.

Ramesh Reddy, former Director of Medical Education (DME) and currently principal of Gandhi Medical College, has been transferred and posted as the Principal of Government Medical College, Yadadri Bhongir.

B. Nagendar, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, has been transferred as the Superintendent of Government Medical College, Maheshwaram. B. Triveni, who was serving as Additional DME at OGH and was made in-charge DME after Dr. Ramesh Reddy’s departure, has been posted as the Principal of Government Medical College Maheshwaram.

The replacement for both these positions has not yet been announced, confirmed a doctor.

K. Indira, Principal of Government Medical College Nizamabad, is expected to replace the Principal of Gandhi Medical College. N. Rajkumari, Principal of Government Medical College Nalgonda, is likely to be appointed as Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital.

D. Mohandas, Principal of Kakatiya Medical College Warangal, has been transferred as Principal of Government Medical College Narsampet.

At Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, where there were already two vacancies, four professors, four associate professors, and six assistant professors have been transferred. Superintendent V. Rajalingam has been transferred to GMC Yadadri Bhongir as a professor.

Superintendent of Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical Diseases, also known as Government Fever Hospital, K. Shanker has been transferred to GMC Yadadri Bhongir as a professor.

