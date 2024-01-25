ADVERTISEMENT

Centre nod to smoothen skywalk in Mehdipatnam

January 25, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Pedestrians and motorists woes near Rethi Bowli are likely to be eased as the Centre and Telangana government have agreed on a deal to ensure the construction of the skywalk in Mehdipatnam. The project has been in a limbo though it was announced in November 2020.

On Wednesday, the Centre approved the allotment of land required for the construction of the skywalk, according to a media release. “A total of 3380 square yards of land will be handed over to the Telangana government. In lieu of transferred lands, the Center will provide infrastructure worth Rs.15.15 crore to the Defense wing . The rule of payment of license fee for ten years for some land is also effected. The Ministry of Defence agreed to hand over the land within four weeks,” says the release.

With the approval from the centre, the major obstacle to the Mehdipatnam SkyWalk work has been removed. The skywalk is expected to ease pedestrian crossing between two of the busiest bus shelters in the area.

