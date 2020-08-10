Major mishap averted at KTPS

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

10 August 2020 23:20 IST

A major mishap was averted when hydrogen gas leakage from the turbo generator in the 250 MW ninth unit of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS)’s Stage-V in Palvancha town was detected and plugged in time by the technical staff on Monday.

According to sources, hydrogen gas suddenly leaked from the turbo generator of the unit while being put into operation after an overhaul at about 10.30 a.m. The technical team personnel promptly noticed the leak and fixed it under the supervision of the engineers concerned.

The incident created panic among the staff working nearby the generator for some time. Sources in the KTPS said that power generation will be resumed in the ninth unit soon after a thorough inspection of the leak repairs as per the safety procedures in the next 24 hours.

