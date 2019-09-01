Major General N. S. Rao leaves his mark in TASA

Major General N. Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), who retired from service on attaining superannuation was given a grand farewell by senior Army and civil officials and other ranks at TASA headquarters here on Saturday.

Major General Srinivas Rao, who handed over charge to Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Deputy GOC after 38 years of meritorious commissioned service in Indian Army, left his mark in TASA through several initiatives.

Senior Army officials, including Centre commandants of AOC, 1EME, Artillery, Military Hospital, Principal ACDS and senior MES officials recollected initiatives of the outgoing GOC in civil-military relations, strengthening of institutions like ACDS, Army Public Schools, automation of ECHS and implementation of environmental schemes in the Sub Area during his tenure in the last two years.

The General appreciated all ranks for their unrelenting efforts and support in the implementation of many innovative activities.

General Srinivas Rao has rich experience in Operations, Logistics, Administration and Training, having been Chief of Logistics of the Army formation in Jammu region. He had also been Chief of Operations in the sensitive region covering Kargil, Ladakh and the Siachen glacier.

The GOC who took over command of the formation in July 2017 is an alumnus of NDA Khadakvasla and was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December, 1981.

A Telugu man, General Srinivas Rao did his schooling from Wesley High School, Medak, and Little Flower High School and Junior College, Hyderabad.