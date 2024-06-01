GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Major General Harsh Chibber is Commandant of CDM- Secunderabad

Updated - June 01, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Major General Harsh Chhibber assumed the charge of Commandant at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, on May 31. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Army Service Corps in December 1988.

Major General Chhibber has held several key positions, including Brigadier General Staff (Information System) in the Eastern Sector and Major General (Operational Logistics) in the Northern Sector. He has also served as an instructor at the Army Service Corps Centre and College and as the Directing Staff and Head of the Financial Management Department at the College of Defence Management.

His service has been recognised with numerous awards, including the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Cards.

