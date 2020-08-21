Five engineers and two technicians trapped in a major fire at Srisailam power station

HYDERABAD

21 August 2020 06:45 IST

The rescue operations are in progress.

Five engineers and two technicians of a private batteries firm were trapped in a major fire that engulfed one of the units of the hydel power station on Srisailam project, which is on Telangana side of the border.

The rescue operations were underway for the past seven hours to save the lives of the seven persons, including two women, who were stuck deep inside in the multi-floor power house on the left canal of the project which goes to Telangana. The right canal meets the irrigation requirements of Andhra Pradesh.

A thick smoke which caused zero visibility obstructed fire fighting, said Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy. A team of National Disaster Response Force too joined the rescue operations.

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that the engineers belonged to Telangana State Generation Corporation, and were working on servicing of batteries in the panels. Ten employees who had access to an exit from upper floors escaped through a tunnel with burn injuries. They were admitted to the power utility's hospital.

He added that fire personnel managed to gain entry into the shallow unit after three aborted attempts. A thick smoke that had engulfed the unit prevented fire fighting operation. Before the power generation was shut down, a thick fire was seen billowing several meters into the air.

The fire was brought down by about fifty meters now with fire tenders gaining entry inside and fogging the unit with water.

The power station is towards Domalapenta village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district. Those trapped inside include Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud and Assistant Engineers Surendar, Mohan Kumar, Sushma and Fatima. Two technicians of Amara Raja Batteries, Venkat Rao and Ettem Rambabu were also present.

The Minster was camping at Nagarjunasagar overnight to open the crest gates of the project next morning in view of heavy inflows caused by rains. The generation at the power house commenced a month ago when Srisailam, which is on the upper reaches of Nagarjunasagar on river Krishna, started flooding.