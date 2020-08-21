Major fire at Srisailam power station, 8 employees trapped

The rescue operations are in progress.

A major fire broke out at a hydel power station in Telangana early on Friday morning. The fire took place on the left canal of Srisailam project. Rescue operations are underway to save nine persons stuck in a lower floor of the multi-level power house. A thick smoke has obstructed fire fighting operations since 2.30 a.m.

The incident took place at 11 p.m. last night.

Energy Minister G. Jagdish Reddy who reached the spot said seven employees of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation and two technicians of Amara Raja Batteries were stuck inside.

Ten employees who had access to exit from upper floors escaped with burn injuries.

Mr. Reddy said fire personnel managed to gain entry into the shallow unit wearing oxygen masks after three aborted attempts.

A thick smoke that had engulfed the unit hampered fire-fighting operation. Power generation was shut down after the incident. The power house is under the control of Telangana generation corporation.

The fire was brought down by about fifty meters by around 6.20 a.m. with fire tenders gaining entry inside and fogging the unit with water.