Major fire breaks out in Secunderabad’s Navketan Complex, no casualties

October 26, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire broke out at Navektan Complex in Secunderabad reportedly after an electrical short circuit on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Market police, the incident took place around 8.30 p.m. It was suspected that fire originated in the electrical section in the cellar of the multi-storied commercial complex.

The cloud of fumes from the cellar covered the area in no time and soon resulted in the fire. The extent of the fire was so huge that it followed the electrical line from the cellar to several floors above, resembling a ‘pillar of fire’ on one of the sides of complex.

At least two fire tenders from the Fire Services Department, Secunderabad, and teams of Disaster Response Force arrived at the scene and began fighting the fire.

The police said the fire was put out and the situation was brought under control soon. Since the complex was commercial property, and most of the offices and establishments were closed by the time the fire broke out, nobody were injured. Others who were in the vicinity of the accident ran to safety and a sense of panic prevailed. In March this year, six persons died in a similar fire incident in Swapnalok Complex in the area.

The Market police are investigating.

