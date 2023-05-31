ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire breaks out in LB Nagar

May 31, 2023 01:01 am | Updated June 01, 2023 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out at a timber depot in LB Nagar on Tuesday evening. The fire extended to nearby buildings, including an apartment, and a car showroom. Sources say that the showroom had some 12 to 15 cars parked which might have also caught fire. The local residents informed the Fire Department personnel, and after receiving information, some four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took several hours for them to extinguish the fire. While the firemen were trying to bring the fire under control, a gas cylinder also exploded causing more damage. Meanwhile, officials on the spot said that no casualties have been reported. 

