HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Major fire breaks out in LB Nagar

May 31, 2023 01:01 am | Updated June 01, 2023 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A major fire broke out at a timber depot in LB Nagar on Tuesday evening. The fire extended to nearby buildings, including an apartment, and a car showroom. Sources say that the showroom had some 12 to 15 cars parked which might have also caught fire. The local residents informed the Fire Department personnel, and after receiving information, some four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took several hours for them to extinguish the fire. While the firemen were trying to bring the fire under control, a gas cylinder also exploded causing more damage. Meanwhile, officials on the spot said that no casualties have been reported. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.