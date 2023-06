June 25, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A massive cleaning drive was organised at National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Warangal as part of ‘Swachhata campaign’ on Saturday. Split into four groups, around 300 volunteers participated in the cleaning drive under the supervision of NIT-Warangal director Bidyadhar Subudhi. The volunteers took an oath to keep the environment clean and spend at least 100 hours a year on cleanliness activities.

