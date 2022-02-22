Major burglary case cracked within few hours of the crime

The Karimnagar One Town police on Tuesday cracked a burglary case within a few hours of the crime by arresting two persons and recovering stolen 13 tolas of gold ornaments and ₹ 14.03 lakh in cash from their possession here.

The burglary incident created a flutter in the heart of the town on the Collectorate road. Two miscreants broke open the lock of the shutter in which the office of the town-based Seva Mutually Aided Cooperative Society is located near the Collectorate and made away with the booty in the early hours of the day, sources said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the organisers of the cooperative society, the One Town police arrested the two accused identified as Shaik Sadiq, 24, and Md Shahbaz, 22, both residents of the town, near the bus stand a few hours later.