Major blaze leaves 40 tribal families homeless in Mulugu

A major fire that broke out at Shanigakunta village in Mangapet mandal on Thursday night completely gutted as many as 20 thatched houses/huts rendering around 40 tribal families homeless in the midst of peak summer.

However, no one was hurt, sources said.

The intensity of the fire mishap was such that apart from the household items, educational and other certificates were also reduced to ashes in the massive fire, sources said.

The firefighters extinguished the blaze by pressing into service fire tenders from various parts of the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The actual cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, sources added.

Collector S Krishna Aditya along with the Police, Revenue, Forest and Panchayat Raj officials visited the fire mishap site Shanigakunta village on Friday morning.

He interacted with the local tribal people and assured them that all possible help will be extended to them on behalf of the district administration.

The Collector asked the officials concerned to provide temporary shelter to the affected families by erecting sheds and ensure supply of rice and other essential commodities to them.

He called upon those who had lost their educational certificates in the fire mishap to furnish full details of the educational institutions, year of passing the exams and other relevant details of the students so as to coordinate with the authorities for obtaining the duplicate certificates as per the stipulated procedures.

Meanwhile, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) visited the tribal habitation and handed over relief materials including rice and other essential commodities besides utensils and clothes to the fire victims.

The Adivasis, who had lost their dwellings in the major fire mishap, broke down before the MLA and sought her intervention to secure immediate relief for them.

The MLA commended the timely gesture of Chethana Foundation, a Bayyaram-based NGO, for donating groceries and other essential commodities to the families affected by the major blaze.

She sought the urgent intervention of the government to provide dwellings and succour to the distressed tribal people of Shanigakunta, who had lost their huts and all other household items in the fire mishap.